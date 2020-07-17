1/1
Robert Wright
Robert Wright
The South Stratford Congregation and the Wright Family will be holding a memorial service for Robert Wright on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend the service through Zoom by following the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84218059626?pwd=cFpoeldYVUhMcWNjbVNUdUkwQzc4QT09. The Meeting ID is 842 1805 9626 and Password: 159656. You may also follow the link from www.pisteyfuneralhome.com by going to Robert's memorial obituary page and clicking the blue Watch Webcast button.



Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
