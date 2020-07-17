Robert Wright The South Stratford Congregation and the Wright Family will be holding a memorial service for Robert Wright on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to attend the service through Zoom by following the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84218059626?pwd=cFpoeldYVUhMcWNjbVNUdUkwQzc4QT09. The Meeting ID is 842 1805 9626 and Password: 159656. You may also follow the link from www.pisteyfuneralhome.com by going to Robert's memorial obituary page and clicking the blue Watch Webcast button.