Connecticut Post Obituaries
James T Toohey & Son Funeral Home
92 Howe Ave
Shelton, CT 06484
(203) 924-9056
Robert Zahar Obituary
Robert D. Zahar
Robert D. Zahar, age 73 of Shelton, beloved husband of Paula Scaduto Zahar, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Griffin Hospital, Derby. Robert was born in Bridgeport, August 10, 1946, son of the late Frank and Rose Kersey Zahar. Robert worked in retail for Caldor and Kmart for several years until his retirement. He was a proud volunteer for the Pine Rock Park Fire Company #4 of Shelton, and a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church of Shelton. He enjoyed camping, playing horseshoes, going to craft fairs, selling Ukrainian Dolls, and going to Captain's Cove in Bridgeport. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children Robert S. Zahar (Marie) of Hawaii, Annette Robertson (Scott) of Seymour, and Paulette Campbell (Gordon) of Meriden, his grandchildren Jessica and Nicole Zahar, Thomas, and Alex Robertson, his brother Frank E. Zahar of Virginia, his sister Kathleen DeMarco of Ansonia, and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his dog Foxey, his cat Silvia, and his grandpup Avery. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the James T. Toohey & Son Funeral Home, 92 Howe Ave., Shelton. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:30 p.m. during the calling hours. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pine Rock Park Fire Company #4, 722 Long Hill Ave., Shelton, CT 06484. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.tooheyfuneralhome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 1, 2020
