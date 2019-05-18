Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Zeisler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Zeisler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Zeisler Obituary
Robert Zeisler
Robert Zeisler, age 87 of Boca Raton, FL, and Fairfield, CT, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Zeisler was born in Bridgeport, CT. Son of the late Ignatz and Olga Zeisler, and was a graduate of Bassick High School, the University of Connecticut and Boston University Law School. Bob served in the United States Army and was pleased to serve as the first head of the Fairfield Conservation Commission. He was the founding Partner of Zeisler and Zeisler Law. Bob was a big fan of UCONN Basketball, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. He was an avid golfer and motorcycle enthusiast. He was awarded for being the oldest rider at the Killington Motorcycle Rally in 2004. Bob was blessed with so many friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Zeisler, and is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Judy Zeisler, his devoted children, Steve Zeisler and his wife Yvonne, their children, Emily, Sarah and Ben. Also, his family includes Tess and Jonathan Berger, Maury and Crystal Velenchik, Lois and David Moskowitz, Alan and Xandra Velenchik, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is survived by his brother, Richard Zeisler and his wife Barbara, a niece, Ellen Zeisler Barnard, and nephew, David Zeisler. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019 (TODAY) at 1:00 PM from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park, 183 Kings Highway in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at his residence in Fairfield.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now