Robert Zeisler, age 87 of Boca Raton, FL, and Fairfield, CT, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital. Mr. Zeisler was born in Bridgeport, CT. Son of the late Ignatz and Olga Zeisler, and was a graduate of Bassick High School, the University of Connecticut and Boston University Law School. Bob served in the United States Army and was pleased to serve as the first head of the Fairfield Conservation Commission. He was the founding Partner of Zeisler and Zeisler Law. Bob was a big fan of UCONN Basketball, the NY Yankees and the NY Giants. He was an avid golfer and motorcycle enthusiast. He was awarded for being the oldest rider at the Killington Motorcycle Rally in 2004. Bob was blessed with so many friends and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey Zeisler, and is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Judy Zeisler, his devoted children, Steve Zeisler and his wife Yvonne, their children, Emily, Sarah and Ben. Also, his family includes Tess and Jonathan Berger, Maury and Crystal Velenchik, Lois and David Moskowitz, Alan and Xandra Velenchik, 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He is survived by his brother, Richard Zeisler and his wife Barbara, a niece, Ellen Zeisler Barnard, and nephew, David Zeisler. Funeral services will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019 (TODAY) at 1:00 PM from The Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road in Fairfield, with interment following at Rodeph Sholom Memorial Park, 183 Kings Highway in Fairfield. Shiva will be observed at his residence in Fairfield.