Robert Charles Zimmerman
Robert Charles Zimmerman, age 97, of Hamden and formerly of Trumbull, CT, passed away September 17, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, CT. He was born in Stratford, CT to the late Charles and Ethel Zimmerman. He was a design engineer for Sikorsky for over thirty five years. He was a WWII Army veteran. Mr. Zimmerman had been the oldest living charter member of the St. Catherine of Siena's Knights of Columbus. He was also a member of Trumbull's American Legion Post 141. He enjoyed the outdoors where he was often seen walking and woodworking. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Anne Kolh Zimmerman, his son James Zimmerman and his brother Kenneth Zimmerman. He is survived by his three children Robert Zimmerman and his wife Gail of Perrysburg, OH, Patricia Colandrea of Wallingford, CT, Jeffrey Zimmerman and his wife Eileen of Southington, CT; one sister Margaret Langhammer of Stratford; five grandchildren Michael and his wife Catherine Colandrea of Albany, NY, Sarah Zimmerman of Cheshire, CT, Robert Lee of Miami, FL, Christopher Lee of Perrysburg, OH, and Lauren Lee of Chicago, IL; three great-grandsons Cole Michael Colandrea, John Elliot (Jack) Colandrea, Christian Lee and several nieces and nephews. Friends and family are invited to attend his funeral services on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Cyril F. Mullins Funeral Home, 399 White Plains Rd. Trumbull, CT and at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Shelton Rd. Trumbull, CT. Interment in Nichols Village Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church or to the American Legion Post 141, P.O. Box 141, Trumbull, CT 06611. To leave an online condolence please visit www.mullinsfh.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 19, 2019