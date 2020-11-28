Roberta FrielRoberta Friel, age 86 of Fairfield, CT, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital, with loved ones by her side. Roberta was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Theodore Louis and Betty (Tescher) Sonnenschein.Roberta had a great love of her family. Holidays and family occasions were celebrated in her and David's home for many years, and she was always happiest surrounded by family, and enjoying meals together.Roberta had a long and successful career at General Electric, and working in the International division, she had the opportunity to travel overseas. During and long past her retirement, Roberta's passion was volunteering at her beloved Congregation Beth El, where she helped organize years of events and assisted in the office. Roberta was a regular participant in the morning minyan, joined by David, and she was recognized as Minyanaire of the Year for her devotion.Roberta was married to David on August 20, 1955, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this year.Roberta is survived by her beloved children, son Andrew Friel, daughter Laurie Robinson and her husband Harold Robinson, and her adored grandchildren Madeleine Robinson, Jonathan Robinson, and Elijah Robinson.Services were held on November 29, 2020 at the Congregation Beth El Cemetery, Fairfield, CT.