1/
Roberta Friel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roberta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roberta Friel
Roberta Friel, age 86 of Fairfield, CT, passed away on November 25, 2020 at Bridgeport Hospital, with loved ones by her side. Roberta was born in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Theodore Louis and Betty (Tescher) Sonnenschein.
Roberta had a great love of her family. Holidays and family occasions were celebrated in her and David's home for many years, and she was always happiest surrounded by family, and enjoying meals together.
Roberta had a long and successful career at General Electric, and working in the International division, she had the opportunity to travel overseas. During and long past her retirement, Roberta's passion was volunteering at her beloved Congregation Beth El, where she helped organize years of events and assisted in the office. Roberta was a regular participant in the morning minyan, joined by David, and she was recognized as Minyanaire of the Year for her devotion.
Roberta was married to David on August 20, 1955, and they would have celebrated their 65th anniversary this year.
Roberta is survived by her beloved children, son Andrew Friel, daughter Laurie Robinson and her husband Harold Robinson, and her adored grandchildren Madeleine Robinson, Jonathan Robinson, and Elijah Robinson.
Services were held on November 29, 2020 at the Congregation Beth El Cemetery, Fairfield, CT.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post & Fairfield Citizen on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Service
Congregation Beth El Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved