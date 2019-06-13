Roberta Burr Giblin

Roberta Burr Giblin, age 78, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford surrounded by her loving children. Roberta was born on June 27, 1940 in Bridgeport, CT to Robert Edward Giblin and Evelyn Muriel Giblin (Burr). Roberta attended Stratford High School and William Paterson University, New Jersey, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Roberta was known for her humor and quick wit. She loved literature and the arts and was well traveled having especially enjoyed touring Ireland, England and Italy. Roberta worked as a Nurse Supervisor and Care Plan Coordinator at various long-term healthcare facilities in Connecticut including Clifton House. Upon her retirement, she fulfilled her lifelong dream to study art attending both Paier College of Art in Hamden and Ringling College of Art in Sarasota, FL. She was a resilient person and had a rich and full life.

Roberta was predeceased by her parents. Her survivors include her beloved children, Christine Genero of San Francisco, CA, Patricia Genero of Branford CT and Joseph Genero of West Hartford, CT. Her brother Edward (Jerry) Giblin of Rock Hall, MD, and spouse Jane, her sisters, Holly Giblin of Englewood, FL and Renee Convers of Miami, FL and spouse Alberto. Her grandchildren, Aryana Tatum, Shannon Genero, Jake Genero and Avery Genero and great-grandchild, Sonya Tatum. Roberta is also survived by loving nieces, Lisa, Erin, Alexis, Katie, Bethany and Evelyn and nephews, Daniel and Joel. And, by many loving grand and great-nieces and nephews. The family will have a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Roberta's memory to Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center Nursing Scholarship - https://www.saintfrancisdonor.com/forms/donate-now/ Published in Connecticut Post on June 13, 2019