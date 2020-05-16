Roberta "Bobbie" T. Pothanszky
Roberta "Bobbie" T. Pothanszky, 81, beloved wife of Vilmos Pothanszky of Lake Worth, FL, went home to be with the LORD on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Bridgeport, CT.
Bobbie was born on August 4, 1938 in Bridgeport, the daughter of William and Valerie Sarkozi who both predeceased her. She graduated from Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield. She was a CNA for several years at Ashlar of Newtown and then worked in the collections department for Grolier, Inc. (now Scholastic Corporation), from which she retired.
Bobbie always loved to sew and eventually began quilting, contributing to several different quilting groups. Bobbie's unconditional love for her family and others was fueled by her quiet passion for Jesus Christ. She loved attending Beacon Hill Church in Monroe and more recently West Pines Baptist Church in Greenacres, FL. There she cherished her close friends in the seniors group, which her daughters affectionately call the "God Squad". Bobbie joined a local chapter of The Red Hat Society in Florida, enjoying social events with friends, full of laughter and fun. She was also a member of the Hungarian Community Club of Wallingford and the American Hungarian Club in Lake Worth, FL.
In addition to her loving husband, Bobbie is survived by her son, Karl Sieling and wife Cathy of Sandy Hook; daughter, Karla Mas of Sandy Hook; and daughter, Robin Smith and husband Joel of Oxford. The enveloping hugs from "Nana" will be greatly missed by her 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Bobbie is also survived by her older sister Valerie Sarason and nieces Elyse Dent and Phoebe Sarason. All of these she loved uniquely and touched deeply.
Besides her parents, Bobbie was preceded in death by her teenage grandson Randy Mas and her younger sister Suzanne Ettinger.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, a memorial service for family and friends will take place at a future date.
Condolences can be made online at www.commercehillfh.com (Commerce Hill Funeral Home of Bridgeport). Donations may be made in Bobbie's honor to Beacon Hill Church at 371 Old Zoar Road, Monroe, CT 06468.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 16, 2020.