Robin Bristow-Void
1964 - 2020
Robin Bristow-Void
February 2, 1964 - August 7, 2020Robin Bristow-Void, aka "Mother Bird", a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut born on February 2, 1964 entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020 in Little Elm, Texas. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Derrick Void; four children; Raven, Sparrow, Hawk and Dove; three grandchildren, Amina, Amethyst and Dionne; her mother, Josephine Bristow; six siblings, one step-sister, her mother-in-love, Freda Void and her brother-in-love; she was predeceased by her birth mom, Anna Huiett, her father, Willie E. Bristow and one brother. She attended Blessed Sacrament school and graduated from Harding High School. Family and friends will celebrate her life August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. - Seaside Park - Park Avenue Entrance. Masks are required.

Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Morton's Mortuary
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
