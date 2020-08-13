1/1
Robin "Rob" Cummings
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin "Rob" Walter Cummings
Robin "Rob" Walter Cummings, age 72 of West Haven, passed away at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on February 21, 1948, he was a son of the late Donald and Elizabeth Back Cummings. Rob served his country with pride in the United States Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman who lived his life to the fullest. He could be found on a hang glider, dirt bike, or on his boat; which he lived on for a few years. Rob also spent his spare time building model cars and airplanes of all sorts. Above all, his biggest passion in life was restoring and building cars, which he would then sell with pride. He was a great father and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Rob was survived by his son, Robert K. Cummings and his wife Mindy of Shelton, and his cherished friends, Gus and Julia, Barry and Colleen, Carol, Diane and Linda, as well as many others whose lives he touched. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Dora. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for friends and family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abriola Parkview Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved