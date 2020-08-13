Robin "Rob" Walter Cummings
Robin "Rob" Walter Cummings, age 72 of West Haven, passed away at his home on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born in Bridgeport on February 21, 1948, he was a son of the late Donald and Elizabeth Back Cummings. Rob served his country with pride in the United States Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman who lived his life to the fullest. He could be found on a hang glider, dirt bike, or on his boat; which he lived on for a few years. Rob also spent his spare time building model cars and airplanes of all sorts. Above all, his biggest passion in life was restoring and building cars, which he would then sell with pride. He was a great father and friend who will be truly missed by all who knew him. Rob was survived by his son, Robert K. Cummings and his wife Mindy of Shelton, and his cherished friends, Gus and Julia, Barry and Colleen, Carol, Diane and Linda, as well as many others whose lives he touched. He is also survived by his beloved cat, Dora. Due to the concerns about social gatherings affecting us all at this time, funeral and interment services will be held privately for friends and family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull and online condolences may be left by visiting us at www.abriola.com
.