Robin Fernandes

Robin L. Fernandes
Robin Lillian Brennan Fernandes of Stratford, the beloved, incredible wife of Thomas J. Fernandes, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, after a short, courageous battle with cancer at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital, NY, with her loving family by her side. Robin was only 47, born on December 2, 1972, in Bridgeport to Robert and Patricia (Kohlberger) Brennan. She has been a 20-year resident of Stratford and was a Medical Compliance Technician for Cheshire Fitness Zone Pediatric Therapy. Robin had so many aspirations to change the world around her for the better. Although she was the mother of four boys, an incredible wife, and continued her work at Cheshire, she still decided to go back to school to earn her masters in social work in order to open her own practice to help those in need. Her goal was to love, inspire, comfort, and help every single person she could, and although her life was much too short, those around her know she had completed every single one of those goals and so much more. Robin, a sweet, beautiful mother, an inspiring sister, a loving daughter, a caring aunt, and a hilarious friend, we thank you for everything you have done to bring so much beauty and joy onto this Earth. The world grew dimmer the second you left; you were the hue of love, the comfort of light, and the feeling of incredible change. Your smile was as warm as a cup of your mother's tea and as beautiful as your father's artwork; you will always be their masterpiece and a reflection of what should have been. We see you in the hydrangea and lilac flowers, the gentle breeze that brushes against our skin and the robins that sing. You live in the people you loved, the hearts you captured, and those that heard your voice. Robin is still felt in the soil she has walked upon, the warm sand strewn in front of every ocean and lake, and the feeling of sunlight after a thunderstorm. Robin is survived by her husband Tom, her sons Thomas R., Evan, Ryan and Brett, her parents, Robert and Patricia Brennan of Easton, a brother Christopher Brennan and his wife Michelle of Monroe, a niece, Ella, nephews, Liam and Colin, her mother-in-law Mary Jane Monahan and her husband Bruce of Naugatuck, and many other loving relatives. Robin, you are thanked, you are missed, and you are so infinitely loved. Your family is honored to have had you and is remarkably proud of you; you did so, so much good. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of Robin's life will be held on Sunday, August 16th from 1 -3 p.m. at Boothe Memorial Park, 5800 Main St., Stratford. All are welcome but must wear a facemask, and practice social distancing while in attendance for the safety of the community. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robin's memory to the Fernandes Children Fund. Checks may be made payable to the Fernandes Children Fund and sent to the Milford Bank, 3651 Main Street, Stratford, CT 06614. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
