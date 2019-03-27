Robin L. Miranti

Miranti, Robin L. Brighindi Miranti, age 61, of Bridgeport, loving Mother, daughter, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, March 23, 2019. An avid animal lover, Robin cared for many cats and dogs throughout the years. Anyone who knew Robin saw that she had a heart of gold. Robin and her brothers and sister spent many family gatherings together celebrating year after year. They were a very traditional family and loved being with each other. Robin was famously known for giving family members loving nicknames, her love of her family knew no boundaries. Her granddaughter, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews gave her great joy and pride. Our sister Robin was the kindest, gentlest soul ever who always put her daughter and her own family first! We will always remember her love and genuine caring for others; as her siblings, Robin will forever live in our hearts and will always be remembered. Robin, we will never forget the special bond we all shared with you; we will love you forever! Family and friends who knew Robin well knew that she loved growing up in Lordship around the seawall and the beaches of Lordship. She used to love to take drives along the beach and park at the seawall and sit on the wall and listen and watch the waves. There was nothing that could compare to growing up in Lordship. Robin is survived by her beloved parents, Edward and Marjorie Willis Brighindi of Shelton, one daughter, Stacey Miranti-Anderson of Bridgeport, two grandchildren, Alexis and Stephen Nagy, two great-grandchildren, Jayden and Caysen, three brothers, Edward Brighindi and wife Wendy of Shelton, Christopher Brighindi and wife Lorrie of Shelton and Steven Brighindi of Shelton, one sister, Leslie Brighindi Judd of Shelton and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial service will be held on April 7, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church Street, Shelton officiated by Reverend Lucille Fritz. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the Galello-Luchansky Funeral Home, 2220 Main Street Stratford, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, those who so desire, may donate to your local ASPCA in Robin's memory. To celebrate a life, please visit us at www.galellofuneralhome.com

