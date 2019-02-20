|
Robyn A. Valinsky
Robyn A. Valinsky, 73, wife of John Valinsky, died February 17, 2019.
Besides her husband, survivors are Robyn's mother, June Shore; daughters, June Tema (Paul) and Christine Sullivan; grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Alice, Jared, Dylan, Connor and Gabriella; brothers, Glen Hunihan (Linda), Tom Hunihan and Lewis Belinsky (Alicia); sisters, Chris Fredericks (David) and Doris Poeta (John) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Community Church, 238 Freeman Road, Oxford. Burial in Riverside Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. For a full obituary and for online condolences visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019