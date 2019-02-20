Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
(203) 729-4334
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
82 Fairview Avenue
Naugatuck, CT 06770-4033
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Riverside Community Church
238 Freeman Road
Oxford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robyn Valinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robyn A. Valinsky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robyn A. Valinsky Obituary
Robyn A. Valinsky
Robyn A. Valinsky, 73, wife of John Valinsky, died February 17, 2019.
Besides her husband, survivors are Robyn's mother, June Shore; daughters, June Tema (Paul) and Christine Sullivan; grandchildren, Taylor, Trevor, Alice, Jared, Dylan, Connor and Gabriella; brothers, Glen Hunihan (Linda), Tom Hunihan and Lewis Belinsky (Alicia); sisters, Chris Fredericks (David) and Doris Poeta (John) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Community Church, 238 Freeman Road, Oxford. Burial in Riverside Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. For a full obituary and for online condolences visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
Download Now