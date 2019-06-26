Rocchina DiMenno

Rocchina (Aurilio) DiMenno, age 90, of Shelton passed away peacefully on Monday, June 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Anthony M. DiMenno. Born in Bridgeport on September 19, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Angelo and Florence Petrella Aurilio. A graduate of Harding High School, Mrs. DiMenno later managed the Park City Plumbing and Heating Company alongside her husband for many years before her retirement. Rocchina was a woman of great faith and a longtime parishioner of St. Lawrence Church in Shelton, where she also served as a Eucharistic Minister and Carmelite. She was proud to have served as a weekly sponsor at St. Charles Food Pantry. She also devoted her time to the Cancer Knit and Crochet Club of Monroe, where she built many friendships. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. In addition to her beloved husband Anthony of 69 years, other survivors include her loving children, Phillip DiMenno, MD and his wife Debora of Berlin and Carmela (Candie) Veccharelli and her husband Peter of Sandy Hook, her four cherished grandchildren, Daniel Veccharelli and his wife Katherine of Southbury, Dr. Kate Veccharelli-Johnson and her husband Patrick of Libertyville, IL, Rachel Valentine and her husband Jamie of Plainville and Abby Gagnon and her husband Michael of Windsor Locks, her six adored great-grandchildren, Connor, Matthew, Zoey, Kaedin, Addison and Jack. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Dogali. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull and at 11:00 a.m. in St. Lawrence Church, Shelton for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet the family at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Swim Across the Sound, St. Vincent's Medical Center Foundation, 2800 Main St., Bridgeport, CT 06606. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.