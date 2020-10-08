1/1
Rocco P. Perito
1933 - 2020
Rocco P. Perito
Rocco P. Perito entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 5, 2020, in Monroe, CT. Known as "Rocky" to all who knew and loved him, he was born on June 17, 1933, in Greenwich, CT, to the late Rocco and Emma Infanti Perito and was predeceased by his sister, Emily Perito. Rocky attended Greenwich schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Annette Carlini Perito. Married for 58 years, they lived in Stamford for 30 years before moving to Monroe. Rocky started his career as a computer operator at Fawcett Publications in Greenwich, later retiring from North American Phillips in Stamford. He loved photography, traveling with his beloved 'Nett,' and spending time outdoors taking meticulous care of their property. He was a fitness enthusiast, avid coin collector, and car nut. He will undoubtedly best be remembered for his irrepressible personality and sense of humor. In addition to his wife, Annette, Rocky is survived by his nieces Maryann Carlini Conetta, Theresa Carlini Chapman, Barbara Carlini Green, Patty Carlini McLachlan, Joanne Carlini King, and Pandora Carlini Wojick and nephew James Carlini, as well as many great-nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for family members only. Donations made in his name to the Alzheimer's Association will be greatly appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, Trumbull. To leave an online condolence, visit www.abriola.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Abriola Parkview Funeral Home
419 White Plains Rd
Trumbull, CT 06611
(203) 373-1013
