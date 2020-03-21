|
|
Rocco Roselli
It's with heavy hearts that, we, the family of ROCCO ROSELLI mourn the passing of our beloved "Dad," "Grandpa," "Pop Pop," and an amazing friend to many. Rocco Roselli, age 96, of Bridgeport, beloved husband of the late Mary DiStefano Roselli, passed peacefully in his home, on Friday, March 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Born in Santa Nicola, Provincia di Avellino, Italy on December 23, 1923, he was a son of the late Giuseppe and Camilla Scarola Roselli. Rocco was a devoted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a hard-working, nurturing, loving person who placed others' needs before his own. He had a contagious smile that lit up any room he entered. His passions were his vegetable garden, making wine with his grandsons, cooking pasta fagioli for his granddaughters, and playing a game of "31." Rocco was a laborer for Connecticut Laborers Union 665 and worked for several companies before retiring from O&G Industries in 1990. Survivors include his two loving daughters, Camilla Costantini and her devoted companion, Greg Pacific, and Rosemary Faustini and her loving husband Sante II; four cherished grandchildren and their spouses/significant others, Rick and Erin Costantini, Nicole Costantini and Alex Mazo, Sante and Tara Faustini III, and Ariana Faustini and Brendan Walsh; four treasured great-grandchildren, CJ, Rocco, AJ, and Ryan Elizabeth; a sister-in-law Nancy DiStefano, as well as many nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was predeceased by three sisters, Manuela DiSpirito and her husband Angiolnio, Mary Caruso, Madelena Sinisgalli and her husband Albert, and a brother Alphonso Roselli and his wife Margaret; two brothers-in-law, Domenick DiStefano and his wife Margaret; and Antonio DiStefano; and his grandpet, Harley. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff of Season's Hospice and most especially to Donna Kelly for her devoted and compassionate care she provided our Dad during his last week on earth. You were truly a blessing.
Due to current circumstances, private family funeral services will be held and entombment will take place in the Chapel Mausoleum of Mountain Grove Cemetery, Bridgeport, CT. A proper celebration of Rocco's legacy will be held for family and friends at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, CT. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to St. Margaret's Shrine, 2523 Park Avenue, Bridgeport, CT 06604. To light a virtual candle, visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 22, 2020