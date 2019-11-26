|
|
Rocco J. Urciuoli
May 2, 1919 - November 24, 2019Rocco J. Urciuoli, a life resident of Westport, CT, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019 with his children by his side. Rocco is survived by his daughter Ann Marie Urciuoli Allard; son, Anthony Urciuoli and wife Paula; son, Thomas Urciuoli and wife Julie. His grandchildren: Kathleen (Tony), Sheri (Jim), Jon (Kate-Marie); Lisa, Dan (Veronica); Nicholas, Kathleen, Rhiannon (Phil). Great-grandchildren: Jack, Emily, Maggie, Chloe, Luca, Tedy, and Sonny; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Rocco was predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann Urciuoli; his parents Rocco and Carmella; brothers-Joseph, Anthony, Dominick and sisters, Mary, Margaret, Fanny, and Lena; as well as brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
One of eight children, Rocco was born on May 2, 1919 in the family home on South Compo Road Westport, CT. He was drafted to serve in the United States Army during WWII, stationed in the South Pacific, than Fort McClellan, Alabama where he trained troops. After Honorable Discharge, he returned to live in Westport where he built several houses, worked for the Town of Westport, and retired from Emery Air Freight.
He was a skilled fine woodworker, carpenter, and mason. His love of gardening was second only to his love for his family. He was an organic gardener before it was a fashionable trend, even growing peanuts and will be remembered for growing big and tasty tomatoes. As a young boy, he caddied at Longshore and upon retiring became a passionate golfer. He always walked the course, refusing to ride. At 83 years old he was proud to say he had scored his age.
Rocco will be remembered for his gentle manner, his kindness, respect for all levels of life, strength of body, mind and spirit and of course his sparkling eyes and smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and neighbors. Our heartfelt thanks to those who lovingly assisted him in his last days – the Hospice Angels from Constellation; Always the Best Care and to Rosie. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to local Post 399, Riverside Avenue, Westport, CT or to an organization of your choice that supports a veteran. Please remember to thank a Veteran for their service.
Friends are invited to attend a funeral on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption Church, 98 Riverside Ave. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow in Assumption Cemetery 73 Greens Farms Road Westport, CT. The family will receive friends in the Harding Funeral Home, 210 Post Road East, Westport, CT on Friday November 29, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 27, 2019