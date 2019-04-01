Roderick P. Copida, Jr.

Roderick P. Copida, Jr., 75, of Milford, beloved husband of Joanne Copida, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on March 30, 2019. Rod was born on May 1, 1943 in Bridgeport, CT, to the late Edith and Roderick Copida, Sr.

Rod was an avid bowler and also enjoyed playing volleyball. He was a coach for the Milford Little League for many years. He was on the class reunion committee for Bullard Havens Tech High School in Bridgeport, class of 1961. Rod spent every Wednesday with his friends playing cards and every other Monday would go for breakfast with his Sikorsky retiree friends. He was generous with contributions to charities.

In addition to his wife, Joanne, Rod leaves behind his sons, Roderick P. Copida III and Scott M. (Gwen) Copida; his granddaughter, Veronica Copida; siblings-in-law, Doris (Lou) Albanese and James (Kim) Merly; and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Dianne Ryan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church (Precious Blood Parish), 400 Merwin Ave., Milford, CT (MEET AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at St. Michael Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Ave., Stratford, CT. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eye Dog Foundation for the Blind at P.O. Box 519, Claremont, CA 91711 or eyedogfoundation.org. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.