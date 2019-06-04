Rodney W. Gaboriault

Ansonia - Rodney W. Gaboriault, 52, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27. He was born in Derby on Oct. 6, 1966, son of Shirley Brown Gaboriault and the late Richard W. Gaboriault. He is an aircraft mechanic for Sikorsky Aircraft and a member of Teamsters Local 1150. Rodney loved to ride his motorcycle, play golf, throwing horeshoes, fishing and going to football or basketball games with his family. He is a member of the American Legion Post 16.

Survivors besides his mother is his son Jake Gaboriault of Cali. Sister Theresa and her husband Delbert Kirk of Prospect. Brothers Stephen and his wife Missy Gaboriault of Ansonia, Richard J. and his wife Sue Gaboriault of Stratford and Randy Gaboriault of Ansonia. He also leaves many nieces and nephes, friends and his special friend Penni Harlow.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7 from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Friend and relatives are requested to meet at the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Saturday for his mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alxheimer's Association in care of the Funeral Home.