Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1578
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John T. Bennett Funeral Home
91 North Cliff Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Assumption
23 N. Cliff St.
Ansonia, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rodney Gaboriault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rodney W. Gaboriault


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rodney W. Gaboriault Obituary
Rodney W. Gaboriault
Ansonia - Rodney W. Gaboriault, 52, entered into eternal rest on Monday, May 27. He was born in Derby on Oct. 6, 1966, son of Shirley Brown Gaboriault and the late Richard W. Gaboriault. He is an aircraft mechanic for Sikorsky Aircraft and a member of Teamsters Local 1150. Rodney loved to ride his motorcycle, play golf, throwing horeshoes, fishing and going to football or basketball games with his family. He is a member of the American Legion Post 16.
Survivors besides his mother is his son Jake Gaboriault of Cali. Sister Theresa and her husband Delbert Kirk of Prospect. Brothers Stephen and his wife Missy Gaboriault of Ansonia, Richard J. and his wife Sue Gaboriault of Stratford and Randy Gaboriault of Ansonia. He also leaves many nieces and nephes, friends and his special friend Penni Harlow.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, June 7 from 4-7 p.m. in the Bennett Funeral Home, 91 N. Cliff St., Ansonia. Friend and relatives are requested to meet at the Church of the Assumption, 23 N. Cliff St., Ansonia on Saturday for his mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alxheimer's Association in care of the Funeral Home.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now