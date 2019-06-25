|
|
Rodolfo A. Gonzalez
Rodolfo A. Gonzalez, age 78 of Bridgeport, passed away June 21, 2019. Rodolfo is survived by his mother Manuela Raton, his children Eric Gonzalez and Louise Middaugh (Michael), his sisters Adria Baldieri (Leroy) and Nidia Rebo, his longtime companion Maria "Olga" Gonzalez, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father Antonio Gonzalez. At Rodolfo's request, all services and interment will be private. The Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford is handling arrangements. To leave condolences, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in Connecticut Post on June 26, 2019