1/1
Roger Bechtel
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roger W. Bechtel
Roger W. Bechtel, 60, of Beacon Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020.
He was born on December 20, 1959 in Bridgeport, son of Marjorie (Curry) (Bechtel) Banyas and the late Louis W. Bechtel. He worked at RAF Electronic Hardware for over 30 years. He was a diehard Colts fan and was proud to say that he never missed a Sunday game.
Besides his mother Marge, Roger is survived by his sister Cyndy Roche and husband Tom of Enfield. He also leaves three nephews Brian (Meredith) Roche, Michael (Candace) Roche and Steven (Brittany Hestad) Roche, along with five grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers that helped him.
Per Roger's wishes all services are private. He will be laid to rest in Park Cemetery in Bridgeport. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Roger's honor to support any animal rescue of your choice.
For online condolences, please visit www.prospectmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Prospect Memorial Funeral Home
72 Waterbury Road
Prospect, CT 06712
203-758-6008
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Prospect Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved