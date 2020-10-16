Roger W. Bechtel
Roger W. Bechtel, 60, of Beacon Falls, passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2020.
He was born on December 20, 1959 in Bridgeport, son of Marjorie (Curry) (Bechtel) Banyas and the late Louis W. Bechtel. He worked at RAF Electronic Hardware for over 30 years. He was a diehard Colts fan and was proud to say that he never missed a Sunday game.
Besides his mother Marge, Roger is survived by his sister Cyndy Roche and husband Tom of Enfield. He also leaves three nephews Brian (Meredith) Roche, Michael (Candace) Roche and Steven (Brittany Hestad) Roche, along with five grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers that helped him.
Per Roger's wishes all services are private. He will be laid to rest in Park Cemetery in Bridgeport. Prospect Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made in Roger's honor to support any animal rescue of your choice.
