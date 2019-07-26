|
|
Roger J. Casl
Roger J. Casl, age 85 of Shelton, CT passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on April 24, 1934 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin to the late Joseph and Marie R. Casl. After graduating from Sheboygan's Central High School, Roger served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He then went on to attend The University of Wisconsin-Madison where he met his beloved wife, Ruth Ann and graduated in 1960.
Roger began his career with the General Electric Company and then transitioned to follow his true passion of golf. With hard work and determination he established himself as an icon in the golf business. He had a long and successful career as a Writer, Editor and Publisher of Golf Digest & Golf Shop Operations Magazines. Roger was known for his integrity, humor and quick wit. A gifted writer, storyteller and drummer, he loved sharing his zest for life with others. Roger was a true sports enthusiast; always rooting for his Badgers, Packers, Blackhawks and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann, and their children - Brian Casl and his wife Robin, Jennifer Atwood and her husband Jeff and Elizabeth Feinstein and her husband Scott. His seven grandchildren, Jack, Cole, Kailey, Charlie, Addie, Henry and Oliver and his brother, Jay Casl. He was predeceased by his daughter, Anne M. Casl, and his sister, Delores C. Gall.
A funeral service and mass will be held Tuesday, July 30th at 11:00am at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 545 Stratfield Road, Fairfield, CT. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to http://www.thefirsttee.org or www.hopehcs.org To send online condolences, please visit www.redgatehennessy.com
Published in Connecticut Post on July 28, 2019