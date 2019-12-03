|
Roger Neal Christensen
Roger Neal Christensen passed away in Ocala, Florida on November 28, 2019. A longtime Black Rock resident he was a graduate of Bassick H.S. where he served as class president. He graduated from RCA Television Engineering School, and worked as a cameraman for WPIX and WOR TV. He later became president and owner of Bridgeport Exterminating for over 20 years. Family includes the late Rev. Alan Christensen, his wife Gail, his children Stephen, David, Kathryn, and six grandsons. Funeral arrangements are through Larson Funeral Home on Friday December 6th at 12:00. Viewing and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Billy Graham Association, at WWW.BillyGraham.org
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 4, 2019