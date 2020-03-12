|
Roger Manuel Klinger
Roger Manuel Klinger, age 76 of Milford, CT, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Roger was born in Bridgeport, a son of the late Alfred and Auguste Klinger. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years Ellen Klinger, his devoted daughters Laura Kolaski and her husband Andrew, Meredith Hicks and her husband Darryl, grandson Quinn Weber and a brother Eric Klinger and his wife Karla also survived by several nieces and nephews. Roger was longtime self employed Attorney and also owned and operated Consumers Tax Service of Devon for many years. He was a member for over 50 years with the Coastal Chordsman and was also a member of the Sister Cities Chorus of Stratford and the Connecticut Z'mirah Chorale Society. The family would like to thank Dr. David Jutkowitz and Dr. Harold Tara for their care.
A celebration of life will take place March 22, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Bin 100, 100 Lansdale Ave., Milford, CT. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to The Barbershop Harmony Society of Nashville, TN, barbershop.org or the .
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020