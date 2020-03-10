Connecticut Post Obituaries
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Aery Baptist Church
73 Frank St
Bridgeport, CT
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Aery Baptist Church
73 Frank St
Bridgeport, CT
Interment
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
Mt. Grove Cemetery
2675 North Ave.
Bridgeport, CT
Roger Mullins


1928 - 2020
Roger Mullins Obituary
Roger Lincoln Mullins
Roger Lincoln Mullins, 92 of Bridgeport passed peacefully March 4, 2020. Friends are invited to the viewing Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Morton's Mortuary, Inc., 25 Margaret E. Morton Lane, Bridgeport and Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Aery Baptist Church, 73 Frank St., Bridgeport. Funeral services will begin Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the church and the interment will follow the service in Mt. Grove Cemetery, 2675 North Ave., Bridgeport. See www.mortonsmortuary.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 11, 2020
