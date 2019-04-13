Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 259-0824
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Spear-Miller Funeral Home
39 South Benson Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
149 S. Pine Creek Rd.,
Fairfield, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Previs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Previs


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Roger Previs Obituary
Roger Thomas Previs
Roger Thomas Previs, age 79 of Fairfield, beloved husband of nearly 54 years to Carol Previs, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Roger spent 35 years serving as an educator and principal in the Fairfield school system. He is survived by his wife, Carol Previs (nee Armatis); his sister-in-law, Sandra Clabby and her husband William; and two nephews, Shawn Clabby, Corey Clabby and his wife Anna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 S. Pine Creek Rd., Fairfield. Friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Road, Fairfield. For information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Miller Funeral Home
Download Now