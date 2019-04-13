|
Roger Thomas Previs
Roger Thomas Previs, age 79 of Fairfield, beloved husband of nearly 54 years to Carol Previs, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Roger spent 35 years serving as an educator and principal in the Fairfield school system. He is survived by his wife, Carol Previs (nee Armatis); his sister-in-law, Sandra Clabby and her husband William; and two nephews, Shawn Clabby, Corey Clabby and his wife Anna. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 149 S. Pine Creek Rd., Fairfield. Friends are invited to greet the family Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Spear-Miller Funeral Home, 39 S. Benson Road, Fairfield. For information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.SpearFuneralHome.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Apr. 13, 2019