Roman Bazyluk
Roman Bazyluk, age 74, of Ansonia, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Austria to the late Stefania and Lewko Bazyluk.
Roman worked for Shick for many years. He enjoyed spending time at home and was very devoted to his mother
He is survived by his siblings, Lisa Bernard and husband Paul of Shelton, Boydan Bazyluk and wife Linda of Arizona, and Luba Martin and husband Sam of Seymour; his nieces and nephew, Renee and Christopher Bernard, Miriam Martin, and Rachel Wilie; and great-nephew, Henry Wilie.
Friends may attend the funeral mass on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Protection of BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bridgeport (corner of Barnum and Noble). Friends may call the morning of the funeral from 9-10 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019