Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Roman Bazyluk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roman Bazyluk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roman Bazyluk Obituary
Roman Bazyluk
Roman Bazyluk, age 74, of Ansonia, died on Saturday, October 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Austria to the late Stefania and Lewko Bazyluk.
Roman worked for Shick for many years. He enjoyed spending time at home and was very devoted to his mother
He is survived by his siblings, Lisa Bernard and husband Paul of Shelton, Boydan Bazyluk and wife Linda of Arizona, and Luba Martin and husband Sam of Seymour; his nieces and nephew, Renee and Christopher Bernard, Miriam Martin, and Rachel Wilie; and great-nephew, Henry Wilie.
Friends may attend the funeral mass on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Protection of BVM Ukrainian Catholic Church, Bridgeport (corner of Barnum and Noble). Friends may call the morning of the funeral from 9-10 am at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford. Interment at St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pistey Funeral Home Inc
Download Now