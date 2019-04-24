Roman Pawel Brudniak

Roman Pawel Brudniak, passed away into untimely eternal rest surrounded by family in the hospital on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at ten minutes to 5 p.m. A traveler at heart, he was born in Rzeszow, Poland on November 15, 1974, but hailed from Lezajsk before making his way over to Bridgeport, CT in the United States at the youthful age of eleven. He graduated with honors from Kolbe Cathedral High School and started college at Boston College, but switched over to the prestigious Bachelor of Science Aero Engineering program at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. While in Daytona, Roman worked at the Daytona International Speedway, among other jobs, which he was always very proud of. Following when he finished his Bachelor of Science Degree, Roman decided to leeway his life to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan area in Texas where he helped start a couple different business endeavors including a Debt Consolidation firm and Metroplex Vapor. He was always a very conscientious worker and one of his life mottos' was to work hard, play harder. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, reading Sci-Fi and Historical novels, strategy board and computer games.

Here in the State's, he is survived by his mother and father, Genowefa (Rejman) and Piotr Brudniak of Bridgeport, a daughter Sarah Marie and her husband Andrew Nemergut, an aunt and cousin's from the Brudniak family line -- Janina Meczykowski, Dorota Meczykowska and Wesley Król, as well as his best friend, Remi Zimnoch. Roman is also survived by a large family in Poland from both sides of his lineage. Roman was recently predeceased by his life partner of ten years, Tania Enrriques. There will be a mass in Roman's honor at 11 a.m. in St. Michael the Archangel Church -- 310 Pulaski Street Bridgeport, CT 06608. Following the mass, there will be a Memorial Service and Reception at 12:15 p.m. held at the Polish Veterans' Club -- 56 Beach Street, Bridgeport, CT 06608.