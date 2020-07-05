1/
Romana Guerrera
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Romana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Romana Guerrera
Romana Guerrera, longtime resident of Monroe, CT, passed away on July 2, 2020. She was 70 years old.
Born in Pontelandolfo, Benevento, Italy, she was the daughter of Michele and Vittoria Guerrera. She was employed at Wiretex Manufacturing and worked as a supervisor for over 20 years.
She was a member of Pontelandolfo Club in Waterbury, CT and enjoyed being with her grandchildren, traveling, gardening, baking and being with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Romana is survived by her husband Enrico Guerrera, her daughter Lori Toth and husband Russell, and her two beloved grandchildren Michael Toth and Nicole Toth. Her sister Elda Guerrera and husband Victor, her brother Carlo Guerrera Sr. and wife Maie, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Michele and Vittoria Guerrera.
Friends are invited to calling hours Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., at Spadaccino & Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home, 315 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe, CT 06468. Mass of Christian Burial to celebrated Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at St. Jude Church, 707 Monroe Turnpike Monroe, CT 06468. Interment to immediately follow at St. Michael's Cemetery, 2205 Stratford Avenue, Stratford, CT 06615.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spadaccino and Leo P. Gallagher & Son Community Funeral Home
315 Monroe Turnpike
Monroe, CT 06468
2034458500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Spadaccino Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved