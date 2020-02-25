|
|
Ronald A. Williamson
Ronald Arthur Williamson of Lake Oswego, OR, died on February 20, 2020 at the Veterans Hospice in Vancouver, WA after a long battle with prostate cancer. Ron was born and raised in Bridgeport, CT, March 30,1947, the only son of Arthur Blake Williamson and Laura Eva Lafontaine Williamson. He graduated from Bullard Havens Technical High School in 1965, a carpenter by trade. Following in his fathers footsteps.
Ron was predeceased by his father Arthur. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; two sons, Alex (Gissella) and Michael (Tina); and four grandchildren, Liam, Eliana and Paloma Diaz-Williamson, and Anna Williamson. He is also survived by his mother, Laura Williamson; two sisters, Patricia Laura Klein (Frederick) and Nancy Ann Tabak (James); and nephews David and Bryan Tabak and niece Nicole Tabak.
Ron was a veteran of the United States Army, serving with distinction in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, where he earned several medals, including the Purple Heart and three Bronze Service Stars.
Ron took great joy in using his skills and experience in home-building and renovation to help family, neighbors and friends . He was always generous with his time and talents. In his later years, Ron became a gifted and well-respected woodworker. His eagle carvings, marquetry work and Native-American style flutes are treasured throughout the Pacific Northwest.
Published in Connecticut Post on Feb. 26, 2020