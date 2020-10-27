Ronald A. Basney

Jan. 27, 1934 - Oct. 22, 2020Ronald A. Basney, age 86, passed away after a courageous battle with lymphoma. A lifelong CT resident, he was a dedicated husband to his loving wife, Dolores and loving father to his children, Andrea and Ronnie.

As a child, Ron was enamored with planes and flying. He took that love of flying and served his country in two wars, first in Korea at the age of 19 in the Air Force as a fighter plane mechanic and secondly in Vietnam, as a Warrant Officer helicopter pilot in the 82nd Airborne. For his service in Vietnam, he was awarded a Purple Heart and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, among other commendations and awards.

After serving his country, in 1968 Ron moved with his small family from Fort Bragg, NC back to Connecticut and settled in Milford. He was employed at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT where he started as a technical writer due to his understanding of helicopter mechanics and his combat experience. Over the next 20 years, he elevated to the position of Logistics Engineer. In this position, he was responsible for managing the delivery of Sikorsky helicopters to many different countries, like China, Jordan and Turkey, just to name a few.

Ron enjoyed a long, well deserved retirement. During this time, he was able to enjoy his 34' sailboat and sailing with friends and family on Long Island Sound. He had a wonderful green thumb and loved planting flowers around his condo near the beach. He also loved cycling and walking along the shoreline in Milford and especially watching stockcar races. Feeling it was important to help others, he joyfully volunteered for many years at Milford Hospital.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dolores and his children, Andrea and Ronnie, his brother, Alan (Charlotte), sister-in-law Josephine and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Joan and Nancy.

There will be no service at this time, but when time permits, the family will have a private memorial to celebrate Ron's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Veteran's Administration or your local VA Hospital.



