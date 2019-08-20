|
|
Ronald C. Bednarz
Ronald C. Bednarz, age 71, of Stratford, beloved husband of Estelle Tellier Bednarz, passed away on August 18, 2019 in St. Vincent's MC. Ron was born in Bridgeport on October 21, 1947 to the late Chester and Mary (Dankulich) Bednarz and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Stratford High School class of 1965 and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam Era. Ron was a retired detective for the Stratford Police Department and was an accomplished welder for Ashor Iron Craft. It was love at first sight, freshman year at Stratford High School when he first met his beloved, Estelle. He was a proud owner of his "Vette's". Ron could make anyone feel at ease and had many close friends who could attest to that. He was always there to lend a helping hand to family and friends whenever asked. Ron had a great sense of humor, and was a tremendous storyteller, and oh, the stories he could tell … He loved many dogs, especially his Ruby. Ron's family would like to thank his caregiver Zuzzana for her kind and loving care. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 50 years include his brother, Stephen C. Bednarz and his wife Cathy of Arizona, sister, Marcia Thrush and her husband Steve of Shelton and 2 nieces. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his in-laws, Alice and Wilfred Tellier, and several aunts and uncles. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, August 22nd at 10:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mark's Church Stratford at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Stratford. Friends may visit with Ron's family on Thursday from 9-10:30 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford. In lieu of flowers those desiring may make a donation in memory of Ron to: The Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.
Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 21, 2019