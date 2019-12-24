|
Ronald B. Clough Sr.
Ronald B.Clough Sr.,age 85, of Stratford, who was the only son of Benjamin and Ethel Wallin Clough, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving wife at his side on the morning of Dec. 21, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimers. Ron was born December 4, 1934 in Bridgeport, CT. He was proud and happy to be a lifelong Stratford resident. He was a graduate of Stratford High School Class of 1953, a Sergeant in the 242nd National Guard, and had been active in the Boy Scouts where he spent time at the Philmont camp in Texas in his youth.
Possibly best known through Clough's Hardware, a three generation family business of 83 years in Paradise Green, Ron also started and managed a snow plow business and enjoyed owning "Evergreen Acres Christmas tree Farm". Throughout his years, he cherished being and working in the woods, located at his home that he designed and loved in North Stratford.
He was involved with Indian Guides when his sons were younger and was a long time member of Miamogue Yacht Club, as his favorite thing in life was boating and blue fishing with friends and family. Ron was an accomplished woodworker and took pride in the handmade furnishings and floors that he crafted in his home throughout his years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn Baker Clough and two sons Ronald B. Clough, Jr. of Stratford and Timothy Clough and his wife Rita of NH and two grandsons Benjamin and Evan, sister-in-law Pat and Jerry Hovan and family in VA, sister-in-law Ingrid Chrismond of Hamden and family, Goddaughter Kathleen Scully Powers and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends. With much thanks to the caring angels that took such wonderful care of him these past few months. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28th at Unity Hill United Church of Christ ,364 White Plains Rd in Trumbull, CT. Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. till service.
In lieu of flowers, friends may consider contributions to CT Hospice of Branford, CT chapter, PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-0611 or their choice of charity.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 26, 2019