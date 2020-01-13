|
Ronald H. Costa
May 3, 1947 - Dec. 18, 2019
Ronald (Ronnie) H. Costa, age 72, passed away peacefully, holding hands, with his loving wife and best friend, Sherry (Strauss) Costa on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents, John Costa and Julia Traczyk and beloved dogs, Max and Dubbie. Family meant everything to Ronnie. He was a friend to all. He loved riding his Harley on beautiful sunny days and reminiscing about his childhood spent in Bridgeport's Hollow.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Sherry (Strauss) Costa, his children, Joy Costa and Alexander "AJ" Costa, grandson, Brennan Jaims Costa and, his best buddy, Frankie, brother-in-law, Stanley Strauss (Maurene); nieces and nephews, Nicole and Thomas Valentine and son, Beckett, Kristin and Matt Doherty and children, Annabelle and Shep. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Kevin Lenhart and Staff at Northeast Medical Cardiology, Dr. Pritee Gada, The CHF Team and, Staff of the Cardiac and Critical Care Units at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Friends are invited to attend funeral services on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Parente-Lauro Funeral Home, 559 Washington Avenue, Bridgeport. Services will take place at 12:30 p.m. with the Mother Ellen Hubber from Christ Episcopal Church in Easton officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ronnie's name to STARS (Stratford Animal Rescue Society), 225 Beacon Point Rd, Stratford, CT 06615. To sign an online guest book or send private condolences, please visit www.parentelauro.com
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 14, 2020