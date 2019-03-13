Ronald F. Kanuch

Ronald F. Kanuch, age 78, of Stratford, beloved husband of Susan Norris Kanuch, passed away on March 11, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital. Ron was born in Bridgeport on October 24, 1940 to the late Frank and Anna (Senko) Kanuch and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Ron retired from the Bodine Corporation, and was an avid fan of UConn Women's Basketball. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife of 50 years, include his devoted children, Robert Kanuch and his wife Trina, and Christine Kanuch all of Stratford, his cherished grandchildren, Isabel, Olivia, and Mackenzie, and a sister, Phyllis Kanuch. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his sister, Rita Kanuch. Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 15th at 9:15 a.m. in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place Stratford, and at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Name of Jesus Church Stratford, for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Friends may greet Ron's family on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Those desiring may make a donation in memory of Ron to the Connecticut Humane Society, 455 Post Road, Westport, CT 06884 For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary