1/1
Ronald Kostek
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald J. Kostek
Ronald J. Kostek, age 57, of Oxford, beloved husband of Susan Szymansky Kostek, passed away suddenly on September 2, 2020 in his home. Ron was born in Bridgeport on February 20, 1963 to Elizabeth (Voytek) Kostek and the late John Kostek and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bunnell High School class of 1981 and was employed as a Tool and Die Maker for RAF Electronic Hardware. Ron also worked at Captain's Cove for many years as a security supervisor for the night club. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife and mother include his cherished daughter, Samantha Kostek, his uncle Stephen Voytek, his in-laws Gerald and Dorothy Szymansky, his sisters-in-law Robin Szymansky, Karen Murphy and her husband Jim, his nephews Connor Murphy, Jake Biondo, Vince Biondo and Joey Biondo and one niece Autumn Murphy. Ron loved the outdoors hunting, fishing and gardening were his favorites. You would see him cheering Samantha on at her softball games and martial arts tournaments. He loved to go to local beer festivals with his friend John. Ron loved to cook for his family especially on holidays. He was an avid country music, Yankee and Dallas Cowboy fan. Ron was known for his helpfulness, caring and kind personality. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Seymour Pink. Due to the current health situation, Ron's family has elected to have a private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved