|
|
Ronald Leonard LaBarba
Ronald completed his journey here on earth and walked the stairway to heaven on May 1, 2019. He was born to Theda Deyo LaBarba and Anthony LaBarba on November 12, 1939. He leaves behind his wife Shirley and two daughters, Yvonne LaBarba Smith and Ronda LaBarba, seven stepchildren; Bobby Marcin and Mark, Vance, Sharon, Patty, Pam, and Cory Sabre. Five sisters; June Capoccitti, Patty Nernumgut, Lorraine Wadolowski, Rosemary Stabile, and Nancy Mastroni. Two brothers; Vincent and Larry LaBarba. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 1, 2019