Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald LaBarba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald LaBarba

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ronald LaBarba Obituary
Ronald Leonard LaBarba
Ronald completed his journey here on earth and walked the stairway to heaven on May 1, 2019. He was born to Theda Deyo LaBarba and Anthony LaBarba on November 12, 1939. He leaves behind his wife Shirley and two daughters, Yvonne LaBarba Smith and Ronda LaBarba, seven stepchildren; Bobby Marcin and Mark, Vance, Sharon, Patty, Pam, and Cory Sabre. Five sisters; June Capoccitti, Patty Nernumgut, Lorraine Wadolowski, Rosemary Stabile, and Nancy Mastroni. Two brothers; Vincent and Larry LaBarba. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.