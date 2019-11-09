|
|
Ronald S. Macey
Ronald S. Macey, age 78, of Shelton, died on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Bridgeport Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Jean (Chop) Macey for 58 years. Ron was born in Bridgeport to the late Stephen and Anna (Cechovsky) Macey.
Ron was a drafting supervisor at Norden Systems for 42 years. He belonged to the Valley Yacht Club in Milford for several decades and treasured boating on Long Island Sound. Ron loved traveling the United States and Europe with his wife. They especially enjoyed their frequent voyages on cruise ships. In summertime, Ron and Jean took trips to Falmouth, Cape Cod where they had many friends. Ron especially loved the annual family vacations to Myrtle Beach where many special memories were made with his children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed trips to Mohegan Sun Casino.
Ron is the loving father of Mary Beth Cavallaro and husband David, Susan Macey and fiancé David Leonardo, and Kathleen Yavorka and husband John, all of Shelton; grandfather of Allison Wood and husband William, Scott Cavallaro, Stephanie Palovchik and husband Nick, Rachael Yavorka, and Thomas Yavorka; great-grandfather to Charlotte Ann Palovchik; brother of Janet Carozza, of Shelton; and uncle of Lisa Catano and Sarah Clemente.
Ron's family thanks Dr. David Witt, Dr. David Jutkowitz, and the staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital for their expert care and compassion.
Friends are invited to attend the funeral on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Pistey Funeral Home, 2155 Main Street, Stratford and at 10 a.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Shelton with a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Lawn Cemetery, Huntington. Friends may call on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Please visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com to express condolences online.
Published in Connecticut Post on Nov. 10, 2019