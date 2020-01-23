|
|
Ronald Magnani
Ronald Magnani, 74, a very caring, loving and generous man, died unexpectedly on January 21, 2020 at Glendale Center.
Ron was born on September 19, 1945 in Bridgeport, CT a son of the late Pellegrino and Dina (Zampedri) Magnani and had lived in Naugatuck for the past 35 years. Ron had retired from Sikorsky Aircraft where he had worked for 40 years. Ron was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran during the Vietnam War and served on the recovery ship USS Guam. While serving on the USS Guam, Ron and his shipmates were involved in the recovery of the Gemini XI Space Capsule. Ron enjoyed shopping, watching movies, history and museums, doing crossword puzzles and he loved spending time with family, especially on holidays.
Ron is survived by his son, Christian Magnani and his wife, Alison; his daughter, Theresa Magnani; his grandchildren, Kyle, Leila and Annabeth; his brother, Guy Magnani and his wife, Eloise; his sister, Barbara Hollo and her husband, William, his niece and caregiver, Allison Gallo and her husband, Brian; his great-nieces, Skylar and Arianne; his aunt, Mary Andruski and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Ron's Life will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck. In lieu of flowers and to honor Ron's memory, contributions can be made to Animals for Life, 195 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck, CT 06770. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthusrtonmengacci.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Jan. 24, 2020