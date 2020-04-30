|
|
Ronald P. Fattibene
Ronald P. Fattibene of Stratford returned to the intimate care of his beloved Higher Power on April 26, 2020. The son of Italian immigrants from Italy, he was a native of Bridgeport, and lived in Trumbull, West Haven, and Stratford. Born in Bridgeport on July 8, 1931, to Anthony and Helga Fattibene, Ronald attended Fairfield Preparatory School, Boston University's School of Public Communications, and the University of Bridgeport. Following a stint in the US Army, he spent his professional career working for local municipalities, and later for CEO's of major corporations in Manhattan and Greenwich. Ronald served as a Peace Corps volunteer in the South Pacific in the Republic of Kiribati. Ronald later served as a Distributive Education teacher at Bridgeport's Central High School and as a professor at the College of New Rochelle (NY). Ronald loved life. He especially loved his wife Joyce Derian, with whom he spent decades laughing, creating, celebrating, and traveling to New England, the Florida Keys, Paris, Rome, Leningrad, Beijing and the countryside of England. Ronald loved his family: children include Christina Gilleylen (Mark), Dr. Cheryl Fattibene (David Faunce), and Christopher Fattibene (Alexandra); His grandchildren include Jessica, Sean, Emily, Jus, Julia, Christopher Jr. and Ashley as well as his great-grandchildren, Elora and Leah. He enjoyed close relationships with his brothers, Tony (deceased), Norman, and Richard (Rosemarie). He is survived by nephews Danny, Rick, and Dean, and their significant others who called him, "Zio Rinaldo," and his godson and loyal companion John Gelinas Jr. (and his family) who called him, "Padrino." Ronald spent decades celebrating life lived one day at a time. Ronald loved many more things, including the Brooklyn Dodgers (and later the New York Mets), all things Boston, theatre, movies, public speaking, world and military history, books, and song. He was a man of ideas, ethics, decency, friendship, and love. A handsome and physically imposing giant of a man with big strong hands, the kindest of eyes, a welcoming smile, a generous beard, and a matching oversized head covered by a stylish beret or a well-worn ballcap that he'd try not to leave behind along with the crumbs that always remained behind on scores of tables in favorite restaurants and family dining rooms, Ronald was a gentleman with a robust passion for life, a hardy and enthusiastic laugh, a treasure chest of oral tales told again and again, a gentle good-will, a ceaseless benevolence for all living things. Ronald was the author of an anthology of poems, essays, short stories, novellas, dramatic acts (including several that played to delighted crowds in Milford), a family history called, Mia Famiglia:Stories, Myths and Legends of My Wonderful Italian Family, as well as an autobiography titled, The Mis-Adventures of Ronnie Do Good – all penned throughout his life – as well as three books – Velvet Cloth; A Question of Love; and The Disappearing Man and Other Strange Tales – each published (by Epigraph Books) when he was in his 80's. Ronald will be sorely missed, but his generous spirit and his love of life, friends, and family will remain in the hearts of those he loved so very well forever. He will be laid to rest at Mountain Grove Cemetery in Bridgeport.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 1, 2020