Ronald Petrow
1952 - 2020
Ronald L. Petrow
Ronald L. Petrow, of Stratford, CT, born March 14, 1952, died August 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis H. Petrow and Pearl S. Petrow of Bridgeport, CT. He is survived by his loving son, Ian Gates Petrow, of Wickenburg, AZ, sister, Terry Barry (John Barry) of Orange, CT, and niece, Meghan Apple Barry of Bridgeport, CT.
Ron graduated from the Culinary Institute of America as a young man and enjoyed being a chef for many years, then changed careers to be of service in the elevator business. He was to retire soon from Kone Elevator. After retiring he planned to visit his son attending college in Ireland. After that he planned to get a dog and do some camping.
Ron lived for his son, who he loved more than anything in the world. He was so proud of Ian and took great pleasure in rattling him with little pranks and making Ian laugh.
Ron was known in his neighborhood for sharing his breakfast concoctions and dinners with his good neighbors. He enjoyed all the conversations and good humor with them. He was the kind of guy who would come to your aid at any time in any situation.
Ron grew up in the Whiskey Hill area of Bridgeport with a couple of guys who are today still his best friends, Jimmy Kapitan and Rudy Zaleta. Their friendship and camaraderie was so very special.
Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Church, 2110 Main Street, Stratford. Interment is private. To express condolences online, visit www.pisteyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. James Church
Funeral services provided by
Pistey Funeral Home Inc
2155 Main St
Stratford, CT 06615
(203) 378-2213
