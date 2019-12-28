|
|
RONALD RYAN
Ronald Joseph Ryan, age 82, died peacefully in his sleep on December 28, 2019, in Lakeland Florida. He was born in Bridgeport Connecticut on October 6, 1937 where he resided until retirement from Norden Systems where he worked for many years. In honor of Ron's life and memory, a donation to any heart disease, cancer, diabetes or Alzheimer's disease charity of your choosing would be appropriate. He was a very hard working man who has earned this peace.
Published in Connecticut Post on Dec. 29, 2019