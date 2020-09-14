Ronald S. Saksa
Ronald S. Saksa, age 74, of Stratford, the beloved husband of Nancy Oaks Saksa, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 in St. Vincent Medical Center. Born in Bridgeport on April, 8, 1946 to the late Stephen and Stella (Fonk) Saksa, he has been a lifelong area resident. Ron was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves serving during the Vietnam War. He attended the Connecticut School of Electronics where he became an Electronic Technician. He retired after a 45-year career at Sikorsky Aircraft where he was Electrical Flight Technician Leadman. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife Nancy, include his devoted children, Jamie Zdru and her husband Jeremy of Shelton and Steven Saksa of Virginia, his cherished grandchildren, Landon and Ashlie Zdru, a sister, Carol Stratton of North Carolina, several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mark Church, Stratford. Interment will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull. Everyone in attendance must follow the COVID 19 guidelines and wear a mask and keep social distancing. The Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford has been entrusted with the arrangements. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com