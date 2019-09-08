|
|
Ronald Sheiman
Ronald Lee Sheiman, age 71, of Fairfield, Connecticut, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Samuel and Rita Sheiman, he was a distinguished tax attorney in Westport, Connecticut for nearly 40 years. Attorney Sheiman is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Deborah Sheiman, his devoted daughters, Attorney Jill Sheiman and her husband Attorney Aaron Tantleff of Chicago, Illinois, and Dr. Laura Sheiman and her husband Attorney Aaron Glick of Southport, Connecticut, his cherished granddaughters, Robyn Tantleff, Sara Tantleff, and Jacqueline Glick, and his dear brother-in-laws, Attorney Jeffrey Lovitky and Dr. Zuli Steremberg. He was predeceased by his sister, Dr. Susan Steremberg, in 2008. A funeral service will take place today, Monday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, with interment following at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, www.rodephsholom.com, or to Pancreas Cancer Research & Education, Attention Charles Yeo, M.D. at Jefferson University Medical Center, https://giving.jefferson.edu.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 9, 2019