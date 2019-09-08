Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
88 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
(203) 255-8993
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Sheiman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Sheiman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Sheiman Obituary
Ronald Sheiman
Ronald Lee Sheiman, age 71, of Fairfield, Connecticut, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from pancreatic cancer on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Son of the late Dr. Samuel and Rita Sheiman, he was a distinguished tax attorney in Westport, Connecticut for nearly 40 years. Attorney Sheiman is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Deborah Sheiman, his devoted daughters, Attorney Jill Sheiman and her husband Attorney Aaron Tantleff of Chicago, Illinois, and Dr. Laura Sheiman and her husband Attorney Aaron Glick of Southport, Connecticut, his cherished granddaughters, Robyn Tantleff, Sara Tantleff, and Jacqueline Glick, and his dear brother-in-laws, Attorney Jeffrey Lovitky and Dr. Zuli Steremberg. He was predeceased by his sister, Dr. Susan Steremberg, in 2008. A funeral service will take place today, Monday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, with interment following at Hebrew Sick Benefit Association Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield. Shiva will be observed Monday and Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, www.rodephsholom.com, or to Pancreas Cancer Research & Education, Attention Charles Yeo, M.D. at Jefferson University Medical Center, https://giving.jefferson.edu.
Published in Connecticut Post on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Abraham L. Green & Son Funeral Home
Download Now