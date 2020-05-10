Ronald Spodnick
Ronald Spodnick
Ronald Spodnick, age 77, of Bridgeport, passed away on May 8, 2020 in Griffin Hospital. Ronald was born in Bridgeport on March 6, 1943 to the late Joseph and Mary (Cuhran) Spodnick and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of Bullard Havens Technical High School and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Ron was retired from Stauffer Chemical in Westport. A man with a big heart and sharp sense of humor, he always had a kind word. His love of the Yankees and Rams made for fun family gatherings whenever a game was on. Survivors include his devoted sister, Jean Paolello and her husband Anthony of Bridgeport, nieces and nephews, Rosemary McCarthy and her husband Richard, Nancy Wheeler and her husband Keith, Susan Mott, Barbara Paolello Anthony Paolello, and several great-nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his brother, Robert. Due to the current health situation the family has elected to have private family service. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com





Published in Connecticut Post on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
