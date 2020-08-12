1/1
Rosa Cruz
1940 - 2020
Rosa (Gomes) Cruz
Apr 25, 1940 - Jul 21, 2020
Rosa (Gomes) Cruz, age 80, of Stratford, beloved wife of the late Antonio D. Cruz passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. Mrs. Cruz was born April 25, 1940 in Sao Nicolau, Cape Verde, daughter of the late Manuel and Antonia (Fonseca) Gomes. She worked for many years at Scovill Industries in Waterbury, CT and later at New Departure (a division of General Motors) in Bristol, CT as a secretary before her retirement. She was a dedicated volunteer for… the Bristol community, reading to the elderly and being a volunteer companion. She was an avid reader and loved to knit, sew and crochet. She was devoted to her family and had a great sense of humor. She is survived by a son Antonio Cruz, Jr.; three sisters, Ana Dos Santos, Isabel Andrade, and Maria Livramento and several nieces, nephews, god children and many friends. Visitation and interment will be private. For additional information or to leave a message of condolence, visit www.wrmcdonaldfuneralhome.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 12, 2020.
