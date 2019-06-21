Rosa Rauccio

Rosa Rauccio, age 79, formerly of Norwalk, died peacefully on June 20, 2019 in Monroe with her family by her side. Mrs. Rauccio was born September 22, 1939 in Lusciano, Caserta, Italy and was one of six children to the late Luigi Picone and Marianna Petrillo of Italy. She was a gifted Master Seamstress and worked making handbags and designer clothes for such places as Richmark, Inc. in Norwalk, and Susan Shields of Westport. She also loved to cook and in her retirement years, she continued to work as a cook for the Norwalk Public School's Central Kitchen.

Rosa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Generoso Rauccio who passed in 2012. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Marianna & Richard Lyons of Monroe, Domenico & Patricia Rauccio of Wilton, and Luigi & Maribell Rauccio of Norwalk; twelve cherished grandchildren, Rosamarie Lyons, Daniella Rousseau, Jessica Thorton, Ryan, Vincent, Matthew, Patricia, Luigi, Gene, Michael, Kevin and Isabella Rauccio, one great-grandchild, Leia Rousseau; a sister, Luisa Picone of Italy, and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk. Entombment will follow in St. John's Mausoleum.