Connecticut Post Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
(203) 847-7291
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
5 E Wall St
Norwalk, CT 06851
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
203 East Ave
Norwalk, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosa Rauccio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosa Rauccio


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosa Rauccio Obituary
Rosa Rauccio
Rosa Rauccio, age 79, formerly of Norwalk, died peacefully on June 20, 2019 in Monroe with her family by her side. Mrs. Rauccio was born September 22, 1939 in Lusciano, Caserta, Italy and was one of six children to the late Luigi Picone and Marianna Petrillo of Italy. She was a gifted Master Seamstress and worked making handbags and designer clothes for such places as Richmark, Inc. in Norwalk, and Susan Shields of Westport. She also loved to cook and in her retirement years, she continued to work as a cook for the Norwalk Public School's Central Kitchen.
Rosa was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Generoso Rauccio who passed in 2012. She is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Marianna & Richard Lyons of Monroe, Domenico & Patricia Rauccio of Wilton, and Luigi & Maribell Rauccio of Norwalk; twelve cherished grandchildren, Rosamarie Lyons, Daniella Rousseau, Jessica Thorton, Ryan, Vincent, Matthew, Patricia, Luigi, Gene, Michael, Kevin and Isabella Rauccio, one great-grandchild, Leia Rousseau; a sister, Luisa Picone of Italy, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at Hoyt-Cognetta/Lesko Funeral Home, 5 East Wall Street, In Historic Norwalk. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 203 East Ave., Norwalk. Entombment will follow in St. John's Mausoleum. Please visit www.norwalkfh.com to send an online condolence to the Rauccio family.
Published in Connecticut Post on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hoyt-Cognetta / Lesko Funeral Home in Historic Norwalk
Download Now