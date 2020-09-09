1/1
Rosali Violet Acquefreda
Rosali Violet Acquefreda, age 20, of Derby, a Valley resident all of her life, spread her wings and returned back to Heaven to rest into eternal peace on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born in Derby on April 2, 2000, beloved daughter of Melissa Baker and her husband Kenneth Llantin and her father Joseph Acquefreda, Jr. Rosali is a caring, compassionate, loving daughter, mother, sister, niece and friend. Rosie always put her family first. She was always a giver and never a taker. She also survived by her precious three year old son Eli, four siblings Joey Acquefreda, Sebastian Rodriquez, Alexandra Rodriquez and Louis Llantin, her maternal grandparents Lydia and George Saum, two aunts Ranee Castro and Tracey Rodriquez and uncle Jason Saum and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rosali will be sadly missed by her amazing boyfriend Christian Federici, who showed her the meaning of real true love, gave her the world and will always be a part of our lives. Rosali's smile and laughter will shine through all of us forever. Fly High Ro Ro, we will love you to the moon and back. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. On Saturday her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery, 219 New Haven Ave., Derby. Masks and social distancing will be required to attend. Friends may leave condolences at www.riverviewfh.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Sep. 9, 2020.
