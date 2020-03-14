|
Rosalind Falzone
Rosalind (Gliatta) Falzone, age 93, of Trumbull passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Cambridge Manor, Fairfield. Born in Long Island City, NY on July 8, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Adeline DiCicco Gliatta, and was a long-time resident of the Bronx, NY. Rosalind had worked for Alexander's Department Store [Fordham Road] as a Cosmetic Representative for many years before her retirement in 1991. She loved to dance and also enjoyed attending Broadway shows, Manhattan restaurants and everything about the New York City nightlife. She liked classic movies and music, however, her greatest enjoyment was found in the time she spent surrounded by her family and friends. Her familial traditions were also very important to her and she looked forward to celebrating every holiday with family. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend of many, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving son, Joseph Falzone and his wife Sandy of Trumbull; her cherished grandchildren, Christopher and Andrew Falzone; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Domenic Gliatta.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 4700 Madison Ave., Trumbull. Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery, Monroe. Friends may greet the family on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Rd., Trumbull. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, National Processing Center, P.O. Box 1245, Albert Lea, MN 56007, or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit us at www.abriola.com.
Published in Connecticut Post on Mar. 15, 2020