Rosalyn Pinsker


1926 - 2020
Rosalyn Pinsker Obituary
Rosalyn Pinsker
Rosalyn Miriam Pinsker, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Bridgeport, CT.
She was born in Bronx, NY to the late Isadore and Rebecca (Perlow) Seldin.
Rosalyn in her younger years was a nurse at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx. Later in life she owned a T-shirt shop in Sandy Hook. She also volunteered at the Jewish Home for the Elderly and Westport Country Playhouse.
She is survived by her daughters Robin McKinstry and her partner Michael Brower of Oakdale, Peggy Bleakley and her husband Bernie of Trumbull and her son Howard Pinsker of Bridgeport; grandsons Ian Picerno of Bridgeport, Joshua Pinsker and his wife Kristen of Southington and Kurtis and Kyle Bleakley of Trumbull; and a sister Ida Petrie as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Harold and grandchildren Matthew and Mitchell Bleakley of Trumbull as well as sisters Esther Brother, Elaine Koncz and brother Nat Seldin.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency there will be no public services.
Donations can be made in her name to Congregation B'nai Israel, Bridgeport, CT.
Published in Connecticut Post on May 3, 2020
