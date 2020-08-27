1/1
Rosaria Taft
Rosaria M. Taft
Rosaria M. Taft, age 96, of Fairfield, the beloved wife of the late Emil O. Taft, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at the Carolton Chronic and Convalescent Hospital in Fairfield. Born in Fitchburg, MA to the late Joseph and Annatonia Addante, she was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School and went on to obtain her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Fitchburg State University, including some coursework at Boston University. She was a teacher of mathematics at Holliston Junior High School in Holliston, MA for several years prior to moving to Wareham, MA where she taught third grade at the Onset School. In 1956, her husband accepted a position at Roger Ludlowe High School and the family relocated to Fairfield.
Rose was a wonderful homemaker and supported her family in innumerable ways. She was a devoted parishioner of St. Pius X Church.
She is survived by her loving children, Annmarie Winchell and her husband, Charles of Stratford, Daniel F. Taft and his wife, Marilyn of New York City and Frederick J. Taft of Amesbury, MA. She will be missed by her cherished grandchildren, Stephen and David Winchell and Mary Taft, several cousins, nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Rose was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Addante and her brother, Dr. Joseph B. Addante.
A walk through visitation will take place on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-5 p.m. at the Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home, 50 Reef Road in Fairfield Center. Visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing and a maximum of 25 people at a time will be allowed in the building. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church with interment to follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Friends may livestream the service by going to https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC23Bnvkj9rX_LOEJ8RDhwBw. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



Published in Connecticut Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
Shaughnessey Banks Funeral Home
50 Reef Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
203-255-1031
